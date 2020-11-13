SEDALIA - Robert "Bob" Stone, 90, of Otterville, passed away Monday, November 9, 2020, at Bothwell Regional Health Center in Sedalia.
He was born October 23, 1930, in Clifton City, a son of Lester and Josephine (Altermott) Stone. On October 11, 1952, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Clifton City he married Virginia Felten, who survives of the home.
Bob graduated from Otterville High School and was a member of St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church and attended the Sacred Heart Chapel in Sedalia. He retired from Cargill Feeds in Smithton. He also worked at the Otterville School as a janitor for many years. He was known by many as "Grandpa" and was loved for the candy he used to give them all. He and Virginia made their famous homemade chicken and noodles for the school's Christmas and Thanksgiving dinners. They were loved by all, especially his family.
Bob enjoyed being outside, soaking up the sunshine and playing cards at the Senior Center in Otterville. He loved cooking, spending time with his family and just being a grandpa. He had a smile that could light up a room and a personality that he maintained for many years.
Every day Bob took time to pick and bring flowers to his "Baby Girl," Virginia. He would also tuck her into bed every night.
In addition to his wife of 68 years, Virginia, survivors include nine children, Robert Joseph Stone (Sandra) of Vacaville, CA, Gary Dale Stone (Michele) of Otterville, MO, Cynthia Ann Knuth (Mark) of Stover, MO, Brenda Kay Hanger (Jerry) of Sedalia, MO, Jeffry Michael Stone (Leslie) of Sedalia, MO, David Keith Stone (Rebeckah) of Sedalia, MO, Jerry Vincent Stone (Sharon) of Atlanta, GA, Julie Diane Kroeger (Jamie) of Smithton, MO, and Michelle Denise Stone (Jeffrey) of Otterville, MO; one brother, Jack Stone of Otterville; and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents and seven siblings, Mary Lee Schneider, Beula Todd, Lester "Bud" Stone, Jean Wessing, Tom "Tucker" Stone, James "Stoney" Stone, and one infant brother.
Services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the Alzheimer's Association
.
Arrangements are in the care of Meisenheimer Funeral Home.