COLUMBIA - Roberta Jean (Messer) Anderson, age 77, of La Monte, MO, passed away Friday, January 17, 2020, at the University of Missouri, Columbia Hospital.
Roberta was born March 6, 1942, in Sweet Springs, MO, the daughter of Guy Howard and Emojean (Moore) Messer.
She is survived by her son Tyree Z. Anderson of Sedalia and his partner Kim Alexander.
She was preceded in death by her parents and one son.
Graveside services will be held on Friday, January 24, 2020, at 1 p.m. at Crown Hill Cemetery in Sedalia.
Published in SedaliaDemocrat.com on Jan. 23, 2020