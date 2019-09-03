Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Roberts Hillary "R.H." Hunter. View Sign Service Information Rea Funeral Chapel 1001 S. Limit Ave Sedalia , MO 65301 (660)-826-4732 Celebration of Life 11:00 AM Bethlehem Baptist Church Send Flowers Obituary

SEDALIA - Roberts Hillary "R.H." Hunter, 81, of Sedalia, MO, passed away Wednesday, August 14, 2019, at Bothwell Regional Health Center.

He was born on September 23, 1937, in Knob Noster, MO, the son of Hillary Thomas and Edith May (Coleman) Hunter, who preceded him in death.

R.H. graduated from Lee's Summit High School. On February 25, 1988, in Miami, OK he was united in marriage to Jonette Sweetland, who survives of the home. He worked for over forty years as a truck driver. He was regionally known for his special skill of breaking horses. He was a cowboy through and through. He lived his life the "cowboy way."

Besides, Jonette K. Hunter, his wife of thirty-one years, survivors include his daughter, Kathy Elaine Hunter; two nephews, Charlie Burry and Leroy Burry; three grandsons, Cody R. Wissman, Brenden L. Wissman, and Ty H. Wissman; and five great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Donna J. Hunter; a brother, Dee Hunter; and a sister, Hilda M. Burry.

A celebration of life service will be held at 11:00 am Saturday, September 7, 2019, at Bethlehem Baptist Church with Pastor Jason Kindle officiating.

