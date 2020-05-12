Rodger Louis Becker
1966 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Rodger's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SEDALIA - Rodger Louis Becker, of Sedalia, passed away on May 8, 2020.
Rodger was born November 13, 1966, to Melvin and Maxine (Duncan) Becker in Sullivan, MO.
He graduated from Smith-Cotton High School.
Rodger loved to laugh, party and make a lot of good memories with family and friends.
He is survived by a daughter, Rachel "Katey" Becker; a granddaughter, Bella K. Bierschbach; his mother, Maxine Becker; a sister, Rachel Becker; niece, Jaelene Conrick; his companion, Mandy Hubbard and her son, Isaac; and many other family members and friends.
Rodger was preceded in death by his father, Melvin L. Becker.
Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, May 12, 2020, at Crown Hill Cemetery, with Pastor Jim Downing officiating.
Casket bearers will be Kevin OBrien, Earnest Potter Jr., Randall Thornton, Michael Kearney, Jeffrey Kearney and Gavin McCue.
Honorary bearers will be Bella Bierschbach, Isaac Hubbard, Olivia Stout, Joey Stout, Micah Conrick and Meleah Conrick.
Arrangements are in the care of Heckart Funeral Home.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in SedaliaDemocrat.com from May 12 to May 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
12
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Crown Hill Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Heckart Funeral Home
903 S. Ohio Ave
Sedalia, MO 65301
(660) 826-1750
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved