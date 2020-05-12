SEDALIA - Rodger Louis Becker, of Sedalia, passed away on May 8, 2020.

Rodger was born November 13, 1966, to Melvin and Maxine (Duncan) Becker in Sullivan, MO.

He graduated from Smith-Cotton High School.

Rodger loved to laugh, party and make a lot of good memories with family and friends.

He is survived by a daughter, Rachel "Katey" Becker; a granddaughter, Bella K. Bierschbach; his mother, Maxine Becker; a sister, Rachel Becker; niece, Jaelene Conrick; his companion, Mandy Hubbard and her son, Isaac; and many other family members and friends.

Rodger was preceded in death by his father, Melvin L. Becker.

Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, May 12, 2020, at Crown Hill Cemetery, with Pastor Jim Downing officiating.

Casket bearers will be Kevin OBrien, Earnest Potter Jr., Randall Thornton, Michael Kearney, Jeffrey Kearney and Gavin McCue.

Honorary bearers will be Bella Bierschbach, Isaac Hubbard, Olivia Stout, Joey Stout, Micah Conrick and Meleah Conrick.

Arrangements are in the care of Heckart Funeral Home.

