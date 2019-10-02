COLUMBIA - Roland "Bud" Glen Griffis, 88, son of Myrton and Ervedena Fletcher Griffis, was born July 16, 1931, in Cozad, Nebraska. He departed this life, September 30, 2019, in Columbia, MO.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Lois; two brothers, Alfred and Roger; and three sisters, Leona, Alta, and Dorothea.
"Bud" is survived by a daughter, Diana (Harry) Mellinger, Colorado Springs, CO; a son, Randy (Gay Lea) Griffis, La Monte, MO; 8 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; 4 great-great-grandchildren and a brother, Alvin Griffis, of Rio Rancho, New Mexico.
Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. October 12, 2019, in Martinsville, IL (Ridgelawn Cemetery) with full Military Honors.
In lieu of flowers, it is suggested that donations be made to a hospice provider of choice in Bud's memory.
Published in SedaliaDemocrat.com on Oct. 3, 2019