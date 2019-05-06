Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ronald Allen Phillips. View Sign Service Information Heckart Funeral Home 903 S. Ohio Ave Sedalia , MO 65301 (660)-826-1750 Send Flowers Obituary

FLORENCE - Ronald Allen Phillips, 67, of Florence, passed away Sunday, May 5, 2019, at his home.

He was born September 13, 1951, in Sedalia, a son of Jackie Leon and Viola (Brodersen) Phillips. On August 20, 1988, at Mt. Olive Baptist Church near Florence, he was married to Rose Lynn (Bartel).

Ron was a member of Mt. Olive Baptist Church, where he taught the men's Sunday School class for many years.

He received an Electronics degree in 1974 from the Electronics Institute in Kansas City. He worked as a Public Utilities contractor for 35 years in telecommunications, and then worked nine and a half years as a corrections officer for the Missouri Department of Corrections, retiring in September 2016. He and his wife, Rose, owned and operated a poultry farm for 28 years.

He enjoyed family dinners, guns, Harleys, watching TV, and quilts.

Surviving are his wife, Rose, of the home; his father, Jackie Phillips, of Sedalia; six children, Celeste Sunshine (Jon) Crews, of Memphis, TN, Walker Caleb Phillips, of Florence, Christopher (Jennifer) Harvey, of Marshall, Chadley (Kim) Harvey, of Lenexa, KS, Chaundra (Donald) Brodersen, of Otterville, and Caryn (Will) Thomas, of Bunceton; sixteen grandchildren, Skylar and Mykala Crews, Caleb and Alaina Phillips, Eric Harvey, Leslie Stark, Stephanie Fisher, Ashton Cabanas, Austin Harvey, Treavor Harvey, Logan Sartain, Travis Sartain, Kholton Brodersen, Caden Thomas, Carlie Thomas and Camryn Thomas; four great-grandchildren, Amari, Brogan, Rowyn and Penelope; a brother, Robert (Vida) Phillips; and two sisters, Cathy (Jackson) MacFedries, and Donna (John) Reynolds.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Viola Phillips in 2013; and his son, Clint Harvey in 2003.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, May 9, at Heckart Funeral Home, with the Rev. Gary Payne and the Rev. Paul Larimore officiating.

Casket bearers will be grandsons: Eric Harvey, Austin Harvey, Treavor Harvey, Logan Sartain, Travis Sartain, Skylar Crews, Caleb Phillips and Caden Thomas.

Honorary bearers will be Kholton Brodersen, Leslie Stark, Stephanie Fisher, Ashton Cabanas, Alaina Phillips, Mykala Crews, Carlie Thomas and Camryn Thomas.

Burial will be in Mt. Olive Cemetery near Florence.

The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 8, at Heckart Funeral Home.

