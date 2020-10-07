SEDALIA - Ronald Earl Homan, 82, of Sedalia, passed away Wednesday, October 7, 2020, at Bothwell Regional Health Center.

He was born August 8, 1938, in Florence, a son of the late Earl and Helen (Bremer) Homan. On August 7, 1959, he married Shirley Cusick.

He worked in the heel department at Town and County Shoes and later at Super 8 Motel. He loved working on and talking about antique cars. He was involved with Meals on Wheels and enjoyed helping people.

Ron will be remembered for his willingness to help anyone in need.

He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Shirley Homan, of Sedalia; three children, Sherri Schreiber (Gene) and Julie Meyer (Bucky), all of Sedalia; and Mike Homan (Deana), of Green Ridge; two sisters, Betty Hart, of Sedalia, and Bonnie Lemler, of Smithton; 14 grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Shirley Johnson.

No services are planned at this time.

Arrangements are under the direction of Heckart Funeral Home.

The family is sure Dad is in heaven and has told the angels all about his cars!

