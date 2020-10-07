1/1
Ronald Earl Homan
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ronald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SEDALIA - Ronald Earl Homan, 82, of Sedalia, passed away Wednesday, October 7, 2020, at Bothwell Regional Health Center.
He was born August 8, 1938, in Florence, a son of the late Earl and Helen (Bremer) Homan. On August 7, 1959, he married Shirley Cusick.
He worked in the heel department at Town and County Shoes and later at Super 8 Motel. He loved working on and talking about antique cars. He was involved with Meals on Wheels and enjoyed helping people.
Ron will be remembered for his willingness to help anyone in need.
He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Shirley Homan, of Sedalia; three children, Sherri Schreiber (Gene) and Julie Meyer (Bucky), all of Sedalia; and Mike Homan (Deana), of Green Ridge; two sisters, Betty Hart, of Sedalia, and Bonnie Lemler, of Smithton; 14 grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Shirley Johnson.
No services are planned at this time.
Arrangements are under the direction of Heckart Funeral Home.
The family is sure Dad is in heaven and has told the angels all about his cars!

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in SedaliaDemocrat.com from Oct. 7 to Oct. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Heckart Funeral Home
903 S. Ohio Ave
Sedalia, MO 65301
(660) 826-1750
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved