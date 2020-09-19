SEDALIA - Ronald J. Phillips, 72, of Sedalia, passed away September 17, 2020, at his home in Sedalia, MO.

He was born on December 24, 1947, in Sedalia, the son of Sam P. and Goldie M. (Jett) Phillips, who preceded him in death.

On November 14, 1981, in Knob Noster, MO, he was united in marriage to Janice K. Yankee, who resides in the home.

Ron was an avid sports enthusiast. His favorite teams include the Chiefs, Royals, and Cardinals. Ron enjoyed being in the outdoors; playing golf, fishing, hunting, and camping. He took pride in coaching his kids in baseball and softball. Ron especially loved spending time with his family.

Ron was a member of the Sedalia Moose Lodge 1494. He served as an Officer in many capacities on local, state, and regional levels during his 50 plus years as a dedicated member.

In addition to his wife he is survived by four children, Kristina Kreisler (Robby) of Houstonia, Cindy Blatterman (Mike) of Sedalia, Eric Whittall (Crissy) of Sedalia, and Pam Atkinson (Brett) of Sedalia; a sister, Teresa Walker of Sedalia; a brother, Steve Phillips (Peggy) of Sedalia; too many to count, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a son Jim Phillips; and a brother, Richard Phillips.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, September 22, 2020, at Rea Funeral Chapel, Sedalia with Pastor Ted Francis officiating. Sedalia Moose Lodge 1494 will conduct a tribute ceremony prior to the memorial service.

The family will receive family and friends from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. Tuesday, September 21, 2020, at the chapel.

Private family burial will be held at Salem Cemetery at a later date.

Honorary bearers will be Mac McMackin, John Porter, and The Coffee Club Crew.

Memorial contributions may be made to the family in care of the funeral chapel to be given to charities of the family's choice.

