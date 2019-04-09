Obituary Print Ronald Patrick Davis | Visit Guest Book

Ronald Patrick Davis was born on December 24, 1940, in Youngstown, Ohio to George and Marie Davis. He had four sisters Ilona Marie, JeorgeAnn, MonaJean and Darlene. One Brother Harold Cohen (Judith).

He enlisted in the Army with the help of his mother in 1956 and soon transitioned to the USAF.

In 1960 he married Irene Murcko and they had two children Ronald E. (1961) and Debra A. (1963) Davis. In 1967 the family moved to Sedalia from Ohio, from Lockbourne AFB.

Ronald, who had already served on Guam at Anderson AFB, Goose Bay AFB Labrador, and Vandenburg AFB in California, was now stationed at Whiteman AFB in Knob Noster, MO where he was attached to the 351st missile wing and was an LCF site commander. He was deployed to Kadina AFB in Okinawa in 1969 & again in 1971. Then in 1972 in preparation for Operation Linebacker II he was sent to the Vietnam theater on UTAPOA AFB in Direct B2 Bomber Support where he stayed until 1974.

Upon returning from the Vietnam theater he was stationed at Dyess AFB, Abilene, TX, where in 1977 he turned down his Master Sgt rank and returned to Whiteman AFB in August 1977 and he retired in October 1977 as an E6 Technical Sargent. He served with distinction just short of 22 years in the USAF and received 3 commendation metals from the USAF.

He attended SFCC in 1978-79 where he received his Associates Degree, then on to Missouri Valley College where he completed his Bachelor's degree. He was a member of Sigma Nu Fraternity where he and his son made Greek history as the first father and son to pledge a fraternity at the same time. He and Irene divorced in 1985 and was actively working in the Marine Inboard/Outboard business at Coffman Marine as well as a bondsman and a deputy sheriff in Pettis Co.

In 1990 he relocated to Warsaw, Mo and purchased Osage Marine. He ran a very successful business with his brother from another mother Harold Cohen until they retired in 2007. In 1998 he and his partner Margaret Lute lived at the lake and they had two children David Lute and Carrie Lute. In 2002 he married Mary Ruth Sangster in Colorado. In 2016 he and his son went on adventures to California, Texas, Illinois and Georgia where he passed on March 22, 2019.

Ron was very patriotic and was proud to have served his country. Even with only one leg, he stood for the National Anthem. He loved riding his motorcycle & he made 5 pilgrimages to Sturgis SD, Biketoberfest in FL along with rides to California and New York.

He also loved watching his Raiders, STL Cardinals and STL Blues. He was an avid hunter and fisherman and spent the last year fishing in ocean waters off Tybee Island. He was always the Dad who loved and took care of his whole family. He will be greatly missed by us all.

He is survived by his wife Mary Ruth Sangster Davis.

His sons Ronald Davis (Deanna and Lynn), Jeremy Farnham (USMC) and David Lute (Samantha), his daughters Debra (Davis) Petree (Mitch), Lynn Davis, Carrie Lute and Patricia Landrum.

Grandchildren Chelsea Petree, Lindsey (Davis) Starr (Daniel), Michael Davis, Cassie (Petree) Sanders (Matt), Christie Petree, Tyler Davis, Jessica (Naylor) Hire (John), Erika (Naylor) Goldacker (Steve), Logan Farnham, Lily Farnham, Ayden Lute, Avery Lute, William Guilfoyle and Ira Glenn.

Great-grandchildren Dillon (USAF) (Kiley) Sanders, Ayden Sanders, NaOmi and Jacoby (Petree) Bell, Annabelle Starr, Gabe and Zaiden Hire, Brayden Gerke, Weston Goldacker and Cameron Goldacker.

Great-great-grandchild Annalyn Sanders.

IN OUR HEARTS FOREVER

There will be a memorial service Saturday, April 13, 2019, at Cedar Grove Baptist Church in Warsaw at 11:00 am. He will be laid to rest at a later date at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia. Ronald Patrick Davis was born on December 24, 1940, in Youngstown, Ohio to George and Marie Davis. He had four sisters Ilona Marie, JeorgeAnn, MonaJean and Darlene. One Brother Harold Cohen (Judith).He enlisted in the Army with the help of his mother in 1956 and soon transitioned to the USAF.In 1960 he married Irene Murcko and they had two children Ronald E. (1961) and Debra A. (1963) Davis. In 1967 the family moved to Sedalia from Ohio, from Lockbourne AFB.Ronald, who had already served on Guam at Anderson AFB, Goose Bay AFB Labrador, and Vandenburg AFB in California, was now stationed at Whiteman AFB in Knob Noster, MO where he was attached to the 351st missile wing and was an LCF site commander. He was deployed to Kadina AFB in Okinawa in 1969 & again in 1971. Then in 1972 in preparation for Operation Linebacker II he was sent to the Vietnam theater on UTAPOA AFB in Direct B2 Bomber Support where he stayed until 1974.Upon returning from the Vietnam theater he was stationed at Dyess AFB, Abilene, TX, where in 1977 he turned down his Master Sgt rank and returned to Whiteman AFB in August 1977 and he retired in October 1977 as an E6 Technical Sargent. He served with distinction just short of 22 years in the USAF and received 3 commendation metals from the USAF.He attended SFCC in 1978-79 where he received his Associates Degree, then on to Missouri Valley College where he completed his Bachelor's degree. He was a member of Sigma Nu Fraternity where he and his son made Greek history as the first father and son to pledge a fraternity at the same time. He and Irene divorced in 1985 and was actively working in the Marine Inboard/Outboard business at Coffman Marine as well as a bondsman and a deputy sheriff in Pettis Co.In 1990 he relocated to Warsaw, Mo and purchased Osage Marine. He ran a very successful business with his brother from another mother Harold Cohen until they retired in 2007. In 1998 he and his partner Margaret Lute lived at the lake and they had two children David Lute and Carrie Lute. In 2002 he married Mary Ruth Sangster in Colorado. In 2016 he and his son went on adventures to California, Texas, Illinois and Georgia where he passed on March 22, 2019.Ron was very patriotic and was proud to have served his country. Even with only one leg, he stood for the National Anthem. He loved riding his motorcycle & he made 5 pilgrimages to Sturgis SD, Biketoberfest in FL along with rides to California and New York.He also loved watching his Raiders, STL Cardinals and STL Blues. He was an avid hunter and fisherman and spent the last year fishing in ocean waters off Tybee Island. He was always the Dad who loved and took care of his whole family. He will be greatly missed by us all.He is survived by his wife Mary Ruth Sangster Davis.His sons Ronald Davis (Deanna and Lynn), Jeremy Farnham (USMC) and David Lute (Samantha), his daughters Debra (Davis) Petree (Mitch), Lynn Davis, Carrie Lute and Patricia Landrum.Grandchildren Chelsea Petree, Lindsey (Davis) Starr (Daniel), Michael Davis, Cassie (Petree) Sanders (Matt), Christie Petree, Tyler Davis, Jessica (Naylor) Hire (John), Erika (Naylor) Goldacker (Steve), Logan Farnham, Lily Farnham, Ayden Lute, Avery Lute, William Guilfoyle and Ira Glenn.Great-grandchildren Dillon (USAF) (Kiley) Sanders, Ayden Sanders, NaOmi and Jacoby (Petree) Bell, Annabelle Starr, Gabe and Zaiden Hire, Brayden Gerke, Weston Goldacker and Cameron Goldacker.Great-great-grandchild Annalyn Sanders.IN OUR HEARTS FOREVERThere will be a memorial service Saturday, April 13, 2019, at Cedar Grove Baptist Church in Warsaw at 11:00 am. He will be laid to rest at a later date at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia. Published in SedaliaDemocrat.com on Apr. 10, 2019

Share with Others Related Memorial Sites World War II Return to today's Obituaries for SedaliaDemocrat.com Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close