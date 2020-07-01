COLE CAMP - Ronald Ray Bruns, 76, of Cole Camp, passed away at his home on Monday, June 29, 2020.

He was born on May 15, 1944, in Sedalia, Missouri, a son of Elmo A. and Ardella M. (Wienberg) Bruns.

As an infant, he lived in Ionia while his father was serving in the Phillipines during World War II. He was sixteen months old when his father first saw him. Ron attended the Lutheran School in Cole Camp, where he graduated 8th grade and was confirmed on March 30, 1958, at Trinity Lutheran Church. He went to high school in Clinton and Olathe, Kansas, where he graduated in 1962. He attended the University of Central Missouri in Warrensburg for one year studying botany.

On September 11, 1966, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Cole Camp, he was united in marriage to Dixie Moellmann. The couple settled in Cole Camp and this union was blessed with the gift of three children, Jeana, Janelle, and Jason.

Ron was a teamster driver for Coca-Cola and United Parcel Service in Sedalia. He retired from UPS after 30 years of service. He was an active member of Trinity Lutheran Church, where he served as an elder and usher, was a Sunday school teacher, and was a member of the Men's Bible Study, Men's Club, Call Committee, and Mission Team. When Trinity Lutheran Church built their new church in 2002, he was one of the elders to carry the altar from the old church to the new church. Ron was a member of the Cole Camp Jaycees and when he was president, he helped with organizing the beginnings of the Cole Camp Swimming Pool. He also served on the Good Samaritan Care Center Board and the Cole Camp Community Retirement Village Board.

His interests included hunting, fishing, camping, woodworking, attending countless activities of his children and grandchildren, and attending monthly lunches with his fellow UPS retirees. He loved family gatherings and a good card game.

He is survived by his wife, Dixie Bruns of the home; two daughters, Jeana Baalman and her husband J.L. and Janelle Bruns, both of Cole Camp, MO; a son, Jason Bruns of Arnold, MO; a sister, Annette Mills and her husband Terry of Butler, MO; a brother, Leslie Bruns and his wife Pamela of Hughesville, MO; and four grandchildren, Lauren (Baalman) Thomas and her husband Brett, Landon Baalman, Garrett Strathman, and Grady Strathman.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Elmo and Ardella Bruns.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, July 3, 2020, at Trinity Lutheran Church, Cole Camp, with Pastor Gregory Truwe and Pastor James Schnackenberg officiating. Burial will be in Trinity Lutheran Cemetery, Cole Camp.

The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, July 2, 2020, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Cole Camp.

The family suggests memorial contributions be given to Trinity Lutheran Church, Lutheran School Association, or Benton County Hospice in care of the Fox Funeral Home, Cole Camp.

Pallbearers will be Matthew Moellmann, Nick Moellmann, Jacob Moellmann, Joshua Bruns, Rick Brandt, Chad Bruns, and Kent Bruns.

