Ronnie Joe Ditzfeld
SEDALIA - Ronnie Joe Ditzfeld, 72, of Sedalia, died Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, at Bothwell Regional Health Center.
A graveside service and burial will be held at Memorial Park Cemetery in Sedalia. Full military honors will be conducted by the United States Army and Sedalia VFW Post 2591. Due to the pandemic, it is by request of the family that graveside be a private family service. A celebration of Ron's life will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are under the direction of Rea Funeral Chapel in Sedalia.

Published in SedaliaDemocrat.com from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Rea Funeral Chapel
1001 S. Limit Ave
Sedalia, MO 65301
(660) 826-4732
