JEFFERSON CITY - Rosalie Irey, 88 of Latham, Missouri, passed away Monday, May 18, 2020, at Capital Region Medical Center, Jefferson City, MO, surrounded by her children.
She was born on April 26, 1932, in Sedalia, MO, to James Edward and Goldie Irene (Kellner) Bishop. Rosalie attended Tipton and Boonville School Districts and received her Certified Nursing Assistant and Medicine Technician Certificates from Nichols Career Center. On June 18, 1954, she married Glen Dean Irey, at Tipton, Missouri. She enjoyed raising a family alongside her husband on the farm.
Rosalie was a member of the Green Grove Baptist Church and served many years as song leader, Vacation Bible School helper, World Day of Prayer Coordinator for area churches, and Women's Missionary Union participant in the Southern Baptist Convention. She was also active in her community by serving as Community Teachers Association officer, substitute cook at Latham School, and decorating tables for the yearly Latham Alumni Association.
Rosalie proudly invested her time and energy into her children and grandchildren's lives. They each admired her dedication and the love she showed through many lessons she taught along the way. Her pastimes consisted of reading, drawing, painting, coloring, jigsaw and word puzzles, as well as Bible study.
Surviving are one sister-in-law, Beverly Irey, Independence; six children, Jim Irey of Latham, Rhonda (Gary) Fogelbach, Jefferson City, Jeannie Imhoff and Larry (Jennifer) Irey all of California, Garry (Carrie) Irey and Dawn (Tom) Zurmiller, all of Tipton; 15 grandchildren, and 15 great-grandchildren.
Along with her parents and husband, Rosalie was preceded in death by: her daughter Glenda DeAnn Woods; one brother James Bishop; one son-in-law Mark Imhoff, and one daughter-in-law Jan Irey.
Per the CDC recommendations, social distancing recommendations will be observed. The family will receive friends at Windmill Ridge Funeral Service on Saturday, May 23, 2020, from 10 a.m. to noon and the funeral service following at noon with Rev. Earl Fuller officiating. Interment will follow at Green Grove Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to Green Grove Baptist Church or Green Grove Cemetery. Online messages to the family may be contributed at www.wwindmillridgefuneralservice.com.
Published in SedaliaDemocrat.com from May 19 to May 20, 2020.