SEDALIA - Rose H. Estill, 88, of Sedalia, MO, passed away on Sunday, September 6, 2020, at Sylvia G. Thompson Resident Center in Sedalia.A private funeral service for immediate family only will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, September 14, 2020, at Burns Chapel Freewill Baptist Church. The service will be live-streamed from www.reafuneralservice.com. Friends are welcome to pay their respects from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m. Sunday, September 13, 2020, at Rea Funeral Chapel, Sedalia.A full obituary can be found at www.ReaFuneralService.com.