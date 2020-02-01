Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rose "Ann" Spry. View Sign Service Information Heckart Funeral Home 903 S. Ohio Ave Sedalia , MO 65301 (660)-826-1750 Graveside service 2:00 PM Green Ridge Cemetery Green Ridge , MO View Map Send Flowers Obituary

MT. PLEASANT, Iowa - Rose "Ann" Spry, 78, died Monday, January 27, 2020, at her daughter's home in Mt. Pleasant, IA.

A graveside service will be held at Green Ridge Cemetery, Green Ridge, MO, at 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 14, 2020. Gifts of love and friendship may be given to EveryStep Hospice, in care of Heckart Funeral Home, 903 S. Ohio Ave., Sedalia, MO 65301.

Born September 26, 1941, in Florence, MO, Rose Ann was the daughter of Clyde F. and Rose (Moore) Rehmer. She was a graduate of Green Ridge High School in Green Ridge, MO. On August 20, 1960, she married C.W. "Dub" Spry. He preceded her in death on August 25, 1991.

Ann owned and operated Dub's Place along with her husband in Green Ridge, MO, until the mid-1970s. She cooked at Harbor One Marina in Ft. Worth, TX, then worked for Motorola as production supervisor, first in Ft. Worth and then Mt Pleasant for over 25 years.

Ann considered her number one occupation as homemaker and her number one priority caring for others. She enjoyed flowers and her cookie jar collection.

Survivors include three daughters, April (Doug) Cowan of Mt. Pleasant, IA, Tonya (Matthew) Gines of Mt. Pleasant, IA, and Becky (James) Martin of Ft. Worth, TX; 8 grandchildren, Tara (Brandon) Beauchamp, Ryan Cowan, Amber (Matt) Nelson, Brandon (Adrienne) Martin, Samantha (Devin) McPherson, Tyler Cowan, Shawn Martin, Haleigh (Mikayla) Cowan; 13 great-grandchildren; one brother Gilbert (Terri) Bohmann of Kansas City, MO; two sisters, Mary (Alan) McCurdy of Hughesville, MO, and Mel Denham of Iberia, MO; and one brother-in-law, Howard Collier of Sage, AR.

Along with her parents and husband, Ann was preceded in death by a sister, Sandee Collier.

