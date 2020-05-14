SHAWNEE, Kan. - Rosemary Hall, 89, of Shawnee, KS, formerly of Sedalia, MO, passed away Tuesday, May 12, 2020, at Homestead of Shawnee in Shawnee.

She was born March 1, 1931, in Ft. Dodge, IA, a daughter of Michael and Laura (Witmer) Firsick.

On May 2, 1949, in Sedalia, MO, she married Herbert Edward "Ed" Hall Jr., who preceded her in death on January 14, 2006.

Rosemary was a 1948 graduate of Sacred Heart High School. She was a stay-at-home mom for many years and later worked as a field supervisor for the U.S. Census Bureau for 28 years. She enjoyed baking and traveling with Ed, but loved nothing more than spending time with her grandchildren. She was a member of Sacred Heart Church.

Surviving are two sons, Dr. Herb E. Hall III (life partner, Wade Esser), of Leawood, KS, and Stephen Hall (Debra), of Platte City, MO; three grandchildren, Jared M. Hall (Sarah), Hanna E. Hall, and Parker S. Hall; two great-grandchildren, Amelia and Abigail; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers and four sisters.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, May 19, 2020, at Sacred Heart Church. Those attending the service are required to wear a mask. The service will be live-streamed on Heckart Funeral Home's Facebook page.

There will be no visitation, however, friends may pay their respects and sign the guest book between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday, May 18, 2020, at Heckart Funeral Home.

Memorials are suggested to Crossroads Hospice.

