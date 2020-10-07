SEDALIA - Roy Eugene Miller, 59, of Sedalia, passed away Wednesday, October 7, 2020, at his mother's home in Sedalia.

He was born on December 8, 1960, in Sedalia, the son of Billie Miller, who preceded him in death and Alberta (Arnold) Miller, who resides in Sedalia.

In addition to his mother, Alberta, he is survived by a twin brother, Richard Miller, of Sedalia; two uncles, Ernest Arnold and Albert Arnold; two aunts, Catherine Arnold and Sharon Doll all of Sedalia; four cousins.

There will be no family visitation or services.

Burial will be at Potter Cemetery at later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Potter Cemetery in care of Rea Funeral Chapel.

