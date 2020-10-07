1/1
Roy Eugene Miller
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Roy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SEDALIA - Roy Eugene Miller, 59, of Sedalia, passed away Wednesday, October 7, 2020, at his mother's home in Sedalia.
He was born on December 8, 1960, in Sedalia, the son of Billie Miller, who preceded him in death and Alberta (Arnold) Miller, who resides in Sedalia.
In addition to his mother, Alberta, he is survived by a twin brother, Richard Miller, of Sedalia; two uncles, Ernest Arnold and Albert Arnold; two aunts, Catherine Arnold and Sharon Doll all of Sedalia; four cousins.
There will be no family visitation or services.
Burial will be at Potter Cemetery at later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Potter Cemetery in care of Rea Funeral Chapel.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in SedaliaDemocrat.com from Oct. 7 to Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Rea Funeral Chapel
1001 S. Limit Ave
Sedalia, MO 65301
(660) 826-4732
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved