Rufus Garland Gautier Jr., 70, of Sedalia, passed away Thursday, June 4, 2020, at his home.
He was born on December 10, 1949, in Covington, VA, the son of Rufus Garland Gautier Sr. and Blanche (Harry) Gautier, who preceded him in death.
On May 26, 1989, in Sedalia, MO, he was united in marriage to Peggy Gautier, who resides in the home.
Rufus graduated from Covington High School in 1968, and then joined the United States Air Force, where he proudly served his country for over 20 years. He served during the Vietnam War era and had tours to Japan, Guam, and many other U.S. bases. Rufus also participated in military sports, playing on both softball and football teams, and even coached women's softball. Rufus retired from the Air Force while stationed at Whiteman AFB. He went on to further his education, attending State Fair Community College, Central Missouri State University, where he acquired a Bachelor's degree, and University of Missouri, attaining a Master's degree. Becoming a Licensed Clinical Social Worker led him to assist fellow veterans as Director of Social Services at the Veteran's Home in Warrensburg, MO, where he retired.
Rufus enjoyed listening to classic rock on long road trips to visit family, spoiling his grandkids, and his fur babies. He was a family man, and got the tattoo to prove it! Family wasn't limited to blood or marriage, either. His abilities to listen, relate, and mediate made him a father figure to many...or maybe it was his corny clichés and Dad jokes. Rufus was a diehard Kansas City Chiefs fan, and over the years he attended several football games at Arrowhead Stadium with his sons. Before his passing, Rufus loved watching the Chiefs break a 50-year record, winning Super Bowl LIV. In anticipation, he and his daughter, Megan, dyed their hair red and gold to attend a watch party.?He also loved God and was a member of Broadway Presbyterian Church.
In addition to his faithful wife of thirty-one years, Rufus is survived by his eldest daughter,?Angela Gautier of Socorro, NM, from his first marriage to Bridget C. Gautier; his son,?Jerad Gautier (Christina) of Marshall, from a marriage to Pamela Rodgers;?three step-daughters, Jennifer Highland (John) of Cole Camp, Rebecca Eslin of Independence, and Kara Schondelmeyer of Sedalia;?three step-sons, John-David Neiman (Mirra) of Minneapolis, MN, Dustin Schondelmeyer of Sedalia, and the Rev. Kristopher Schondelmeyer (Abby) of Perkasie, PA; two granddaughters that became adopted daughters,?Megan Gautier and Rebecca Gautier (Tyler Lister), of the home; three sisters, Nancy Clark of Covington, VA, Charlotte Martin (Gerald) of Covington, VA, Sabrina Desmarais (Desi) of Prescott, AZ; eight glorious grandchildren, and many beloved nephews and nieces.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Michele Simmons.
A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, June 12, 2020, at Broadway Presbyterian Church (209 W. Broadway, Sedalia) with the Rev. Kristopher D. Schondelmeyer officiating.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Guests are encouraged to wear a mask and practice physical distancing.
Burial will take place at Crown Hill Cemetery, Sedalia with full military honors by the U.S. Air Force and Sedalia VFW Post 2591.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or Broadway Presbyterian Church in care of Rea Funeral Chapel.
