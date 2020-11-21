SEDALIA - Russell Duane Bellamy, 69, of Sedalia, MO, passed away Thursday, November 19, 2020, at Bothwell Regional Health Center.
He was born on July 7, 1951, in Sedalia the son of Russell L. Bellamy and Anna Marie (McMullin) Bellamy, who preceded him in death.
Russell worked for Ronie Peakes & Son in Oxford, MA, as Plant Supervisor. He enjoyed watching and going to NASCAR races. Russell especially love spending time with his grandchildren.
Survivors include a sister, Donna Peakes (Roy) of Sedalia; three daughters, Brooke Priest (Mike) of La Monte, Beth Pauley of Lake of the Ozarks, Leigha Bellamy (Josh) of Lake of the Ozarks; 10 grandchildren, Seth, Blayre, Shane, Jesse, Ruby, Clara, Ava, Emma, Abigayle, and Cayden; a nephew, Sean Peakes; a great-niece, Kelsey Bernard both of Massachusetts.
Per Russell's request there will be no formal services held.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Bellamy Scholarship Fund at Bothwell Regional Health Center or to a charity of the donor's choice
.
Arrangements are under the direction of Rea Funeral Chapel.