SEDALIA - Russell Marcus Bain, 59, of Sedalia, died Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, in Sedalia.

A visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, at Rea Funeral Chapel in Sedalia. A private memorial service for close friends and family will be held at Rea Funeral Chapel at an undisclosed time. For service times, please contact a family member. Arrangements are under the direction of Rea Funeral Chapel.

