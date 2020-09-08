Or Copy this URL to Share

SHAWNEE, Kan. - Ruth Anne Kauffman, 77, of Warsaw, died Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, at Sharon Lane Health and Rehabilitation in Shawnee, Kansas, after a long battle with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, at Warsaw Church of the Nazarene in Warsaw with Pastor Christopher Keith officiating. Burial will be in Cole Camp Cemetery near Cole Camp. Arrangements are under the direction of Fox Funeral Home in Cole Camp.

