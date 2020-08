Or Copy this URL to Share

MARSHALL - Ruth Clemens, 84, of rural Marshall, died Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020, at The Living Center in Marshall. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a viewing will be from 1:30 p.m. until 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020, at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church in Marshall. A private family burial will be in Ridge Park Cemetery in Marshall at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Weiker Funeral Home in Slater.

