SEDALIA - Ruth Evelyn Franklin, 98, of Sedalia, MO, passed away Friday, Dec. 20, 2019, at Bothwell Regional Health Center.
She was born Feb. 28, 1921, in Leroy, KS, a daughter of Jasper William and Louisa Pearl (James) Mickens. On Nov. 12, 1944, in Sedalia, MO, she married George Dean Franklin, who preceded her in death on Feb. 13, 2010.
Ruth was a 1939 graduate of Smith-Cotton High School. As a longtime member of East Sedalia Baptist Church, she served as Training Union and Sunday School director, and as church librarian for 50 years.
She was a leader for the South Abel 4-H Club and was active in the University of Missouri Extension.
She was a farm wife and devoted her life to caring for her family.
Survivors include two sons, Harold Dean Franklin (Karen Lynn) of Sedalia, MO, and David Wayne Franklin (Sheron Anne) of Centerview, MO; one daughter, Karen Sue Oswald of Sedalia, MO; 12 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by one daughter, Janet Kay Swafford; a great-grandson, Lucas Allen Franklin; a great-granddaughter, Emma-Lea Marie Franklin; and four siblings, Kenneth Mickens, Harold Mickens, Jane Allen and Janice Naser.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019, at the Heckart Funeral Home.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, at the funeral home.
Casket bearers will be Chris Franklin, Greg Franklin, Kevin Franklin, Jason Oswald, Elizabeth Franklin and Joshua Gordon.
Honorary bearers will be Michael Franklin, Becky Carver, John Martin and Stacey White.
Burial will be held in Pleasant Hill Cemetery.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Pleasant Hill Cemetery.
Published in SedaliaDemocrat.com on Dec. 21, 2019