SEDALIA - Ruth Evelyn Woolery, 99, of Sedalia, died Monday, March 2, 2020, at Bothwell Regional Health Center.

She was born Nov. 23, 1920, in Kansas City, MO, a daughter of the late Truman and Georgie (Underhill) Samson. On April 16, 1938, she was married to Claude F. Woolery, who preceded her in death on Dec.10, 2003.

She was a homemaker and enjoyed crochet, sewing and gardening.

She is survived by a son, Claude E. Woolery (Agnes), of Sedalia; a sister, Erma Karrick; six grandchildren, Duane Woolery, of Harrisonville, Russell Woolery, of Gladstone, Brian Woolery (Tammy), of Sedalia, Michelle Roper (Matt), of Licking, Stephanie Woolery of Springfield, andThere will be no services. Burial will be in Crown Hill Cemetery at a later date. Nathan Woolery, of Jefferson City; ten great-grandchildren; and ten great-great-grandchildren.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by two sisters.

Arrangements are under the direction of Heckart Funeral Home.