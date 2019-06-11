Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ruth Gertrude Holman. View Sign Service Information Heckart Funeral Home 903 S. Ohio Ave Sedalia , MO 65301 (660)-826-1750 Send Flowers Obituary

SEDALIA - Ruth Gertrude Holman, 84, of Sedalia, passed away Friday, June 7, 2019, at Bothwell Regional Health Center.

She was born October 24, 1934, in Pettis County, daughter of Raymond C. and Pearl G. (Phillips) Meyers.

On March 12, 1951, in Sedalia, she married Claude A. Holman, who preceded her in death on February 22, 1966.

Ruth worked as a housekeeper at Bothwell Regional Health Center. She was a very caring and giving person and was a good mother. Her hobbies included fishing and playing Bingo.

Surviving are four sons: Johnny Holman, of Sedalia, Robert Holman, of Sedalia, Rick Holman (wife, Becky), of Cole Camp, and Michael Holman (wife, Lindsey), of Cole Camp; an adopted daughter, Clarissa Holman; fifteen grandchildren; numerous great- and great-great-grandchildren; three sisters, Barbara Wilson, Louise Dietzman and Lillie Monteer; and two brothers, Jackie Meyers and Roger Meyers.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by two sons, Claude A. Holman Jr. and Larry G. Holman; a daughter, Debbie Holman Goodrich; a sister, Alice Cramer; and a brother, Junior Meyers.

Graveside services will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, June 12, 2019, at Crown Hill Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Doug Roberts, Leonard Phillips, Tony Holman, Michael Holman, Paige Holman and Gary Holman. John Larimore will be an honorary pallbearer.

The family will receive friends from noon to 12:45 p.m. Wednesday at Heckart Funeral Home.

