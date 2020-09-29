1/
Ruth Louise Esser
CLINTON - Ruth Louise Esser, 95, of Sedalia, passed away Monday, September 28, 2020, at Glendale Gardens in Clinton.
She was born June 9, 1925, in Sedalia, daughter of James M. and Maud L. (Lutgen) Burlingame.
On May 21, 1940, in Warsaw, she married Floyd L. Esser, who preceded her in death on March 4, 2016.
Ruth was a homemaker. She and Floyd were dedicated volunteers in the community, especially with the Salvation Army for which they did disaster relief. She also served with Birthright and the Center for Human Services.
Survivors include three daughters, Fay Ann Wooley, of Simpsonville, SC, Margaret Sisk, of Sedalia, and Ruth LaVonne Nieman, of Sedalia; 13 grandchildren; and many great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Floyd Esser Jr.; four brothers and three sisters.
Graveside services will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, October 2, 2020, at Highland Sacred Gardens.
Memorials are suggested to the Salvation Army or Alzheimer's Association.
Arrangements are in the care of Heckart Funeral Home.

Published in SedaliaDemocrat.com from Sep. 29 to Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Heckart Funeral Home
903 S. Ohio Ave
Sedalia, MO 65301
(660) 826-1750
