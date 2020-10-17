SEDALIA - Ryker Wayne Camirand, 22 months young, of Sedalia, MO, awoke in the arms of Jesus on Thursday, October 15, 2020.

He was born on December 3, 2018, in Sedalia, MO, the precious son of Payton Wayne Camirand and Danyle Nacole Archibeque, who reside in Sedalia.

Ryker was an energetic bundle of joy who always started and ended his day as a "Good day, Good day." He loved listening and dancing to music. He loved playing with toy cars and watching real ones on the T.V. This little man had a passion for anything that moved, especially buses. Ryker would always bring a smile to anyone's face. He meant the world to many people and received love and care from a huge family.

Ryker is survived by his parents. In addition to his parents, he is survived by his paternal grandparents, Richard and Penny Camirand; maternal grandparents, Paul and Teresa Archibeque; aunts and uncles, Justin and Tiffany (Camirand) Persinger, Shirley Camirand, Nick and Angie (Chamberlin) Camirand, and Adam and Jordi (Wyatt) Archibeque; his "Best Buddy," Clay Holem and many other aunts, uncles, cousins, and other extended family members.

Ryker was preceded in death by maternal great-grandparents, William (Bill) and Donna Thomas.

Funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, October 21, 2020, at Our Savior Lutheran Church, Sedalia with Pastor Andrew Tessone officiating.

Visitation will be from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, October 20, 2020, at Rea Funeral Chapel, Sedalia.

Burial will be at Crown Hill Cemetery, Sedalia.

Pallbearers will be Justin Persinger, Nick Camirand, Paul Archibeque, Adam Archibeque

Memorial contributions are suggested to Rea Funeral Chapel, 1001 South Limit, Sedalia, MO, 65301 for funeral expenses.

