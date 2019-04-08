SEDALIA - Sandra Elaine Trotter, 76, of Sedalia, passed away Monday, March 18, 2019, at her home.

She was born October 22, 1942, in Sedalia, MO, a daughter of Charles Emmett and Pauline Christine (Perrot) Cramer. On August 10, 1959, in Sedalia, MO, she married Harry Ardell Trotter who preceded her in death on October 16, 2013.

Sandy was a homemaker and loved being a mother.

Survivors include three children, Mike Trotter (Mary), Pam Monsees, and Travis Trotter (Heather), all of Sedalia; five grandchildren: Nikki Monsees, Megan Evans (Brad), Bethany Freel, Ethan Trotter and Leighney Trotter, three great-grandchildren; and a brother, Donnie Cramer, of Sedalia.

She was preceded in death by both parents and her husband.

No services will be held.

Cremation arrangements were under the care of Heckart Funeral Home in Sedalia.