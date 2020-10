SEDALIA - Sandy Gail Coleman, 64, of Sedalia, MO, passed away on Friday, October 23, 2020, at her home.A celebration of life gathering of family and friends will be held from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, October 30, 2020, at Rea Funeral Chapel.Memorial contributions may be made to the Sedalia Animal Shelter in care of Rea Funeral Chapel.A full obituary can be found at www.ReaFuneralService.com.