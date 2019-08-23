SEDALIA - Sarah Ellen "Sally" Tompkin, 92, passed away July 23, 2019, at Cedarhurst Enhanced Assisted Living in Sedalia, Missouri.
She was born at home on December 25, 1926, in Doland, South Dakota, the daughter of John L. and Lucy Lair Fargo Long.
Sally ran track, played music and was salutatorian at Redfield High School. She graduated from the University of South Dakota, where she was president of the Kappa Alpha Theta sorority, and a member of the Women's Rifle Team.
On September 1, 1948, in Redfield, South Dakota, she and Norbert Allen Tompkin were married. Her beloved husband preceded her in death on February 13, 1985. Her brother, Denzel Long of Redfield, South Dakota, also preceded her in death.
Sally volunteered as a Cub Scout den mother, a PTA member and a Sunday School teacher. She was also an active member of the United Methodist Women and Sorosis. Sally was a voracious reader and loved to play cards.
When their children were older, Sally and her friend Marge Meyer took the required classes at Warrensburg to renew their teaching credentials and began new careers as elementary school teachers. Sally enjoyed her work as a 5th grade teacher at Smithton Elementary School until she retired in 1991.
Survivors include her son, Ted Tompkin of Dallas, Texas and her daughter Lucy Tompkin, and son-in-law, Scott Thomas and their son, Sally's grandson, James Norbert Thomas of Palo Alto, California. Three nephews, Richard Long of Minneapolis, Minnesota, John Long of Allen, Texas, and Michael Long of Madison, Wisconsin also survive her.
The family thanks the kind employees at Cedarhurst Assisted Living, and Sally's aides Ruth Anne Belsha and Diane Woodington. Memorial contributions may be made to those charities which help women and children in need, such as United Methodist Women, and the Native American Heritage Association, South Dakota.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, September 1, 2019 at the First United Methodist Church Celebration Center, 1701 West 32nd Street, in Sedalia, Missouri. Sally's children invite all her friends, former co-workers and students to attend.
Arrangements are under the care of Rea Funeral Chapel.
Published in SedaliaDemocrat.com on Aug. 24, 2019