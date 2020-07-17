1/1
Scott Walden
1971 - 2020
KANSAS CITY - Scott Walden, age 48, of Warrensburg, passed away Tuesday, July 14, 2020, at the Kansas City Hospice House in Kansas City, MO.
He was born in Warrensburg on November 11, 1971, the son of Norman Edward and Sherry (Herndon) Walden.
Scott graduated from Warrensburg High School in 1990. He loved marching band and made friends with almost everyone he met. He had a soft spot for dogs, and is survived by Lucy, Jelly, and Angel – his loyal canines. Scott often took his nieces and nephews on hayrides, and his bonfires were legendary. He enjoyed dirt track racing, raising a vegetable garden, fishing, boating, camping, and anything to do with farming. He often said he only had a paying job so that he could farm. He learned to take motors apart and put them back together at an early age, which served him well when he became the owner of the Warrensburg Auto Center car dealership and M&W Lawn Service. Scott will most be remembered for his ability to listen and support his friends and family.
Scott is survived by his mother Sherry of Warrensburg, as well as many cousins, extended family members and friends. He was preceded in death by his father Norman as well as his grandparents: Walt and Phyllis Walden, and Dougie and Margie Glenn.
Memorial Contributions are suggested to the American Heart Association and may be left in the care of the Sweeney-Phillips & Holdren Funeral Home, 617 N. Maguire, Warrensburg, MO, 64093.

Published in SedaliaDemocrat.com from Jul. 17 to Jul. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
