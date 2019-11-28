SEDALIA - Selma M. Norton, 90, of Sedalia, died Wednesday, November 27, 2019, at The Essex.

Born June 16, 1929, in Sedalia, she was a daughter of the late Herman E. and Marvalee (Parks) Bloess. She was married to Maj. Isaac H. McDonald Jr., who preceded her in death on February 24, 1978. She later married Lt. Col. James B. Norton, who also preceded her in death.

Selma was raised and educated in Sedalia and was a 1947 graduate of Smith-Cotton High School. She attended Stephens College in Columbia, graduating in 1951. She taught art for the Warsaw R-IX School District for many years. She enjoyed needlework and won many blue ribbons at the Missouri State Fair for her work. She was a member of Calvary Episcopal Church. Selma loved her family very much and enjoyed spending time with family and friends.

Surviving are two sons, Robert McDonald (Jennifer) of Gulf Breeze, FL, and Richard McDonald (Kate Cahow) of North Carolina; a daughter, Louise Door (Kym) of Augusta, ME; seven grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

She was also preceded in death by a grandson, Jeff Hodgkins.

Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, November 30, 2019, at Calvary Episcopal Church with the Rev. Anne Meredith Kyle officiating. Burial will be in Crown Hill Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. Friday at Calvary Episcopal Church.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to Calvary Episcopal Church, in care of McLaughlin Funeral Chapel.