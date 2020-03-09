Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sharon Ann Hanrahan. View Sign Service Information Rea Funeral Chapel 1001 S. Limit Ave Sedalia , MO 65301 (660)-826-4732 Send Flowers Obituary

SEDALIA - Sharon Ann Hanrahan, 71, of Sedalia, MO, passed away Saturday, March 7, 2020, at Bothwell Regional Health Center. She was born on June 22, 1948 in Sedalia, the daughter of Elwood and Mary (Pirtle) Hayes, who preceded her in death.

On April 28, 1972, in Sedalia, she was united in marriage to Lawson L. Hanrahan, who preceded her in death

Sharon enjoyed fishing, camping, playing bingo, and going to the casinos. She loved spending time with all her grandchildren. She was a member of Memorial Baptist Church in Nelson, MO.

Survivors include two daughters, Sherlynn Phillips (Christopher) of Tightwad, MO and Arlena Miller of Sedalia; one sister, Pam Tull of Sedalia; ten grandchildren; and twenty-seven great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, March 12, 2020, at Memorial Baptist Church, Nelson, MO with Rev. Bill McDowell officiating.

Visitation will be one hour prior to service time at the church.

Burial will be at Union Cemetery, Nelson, MO.

Pallbearers will be Devin Hughes, Ryan Newland, Robert Roland, Jeffrey Young, Justin Casdorph, and Jose Arias.

Honorary bearers will be Garrett Phillips, Josh Sleeper, Ben Kuenzi, Kevin Hayes, and Robert Brown.

