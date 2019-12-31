SedaliaDemocrat.com

Sharon Kay Lutjen

Service Information
FOX FUNERAL HOME, INC - COLE CAMP
302 E Butterfield Trail
Cole Camp, MO
65325
(660)-668-4425
Calling hours
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
5:30 PM - 7:00 PM
FOX FUNERAL HOME, INC - COLE CAMP
302 E Butterfield Trail
Cole Camp, MO 65325
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
11:00 AM
Kent Memorial Lutheran Church in Sunrise Beach
Obituary
LAURIE - Sharon Kay Lutjen, 72, of Gravois Mills, died Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, at the Laurie Care Center in Laurie. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, at Kent Memorial Lutheran Church in Sunrise Beach with Rev. Carl R. Gauck officiating. Burial will be in Memorial Cemetery in Cole Camp. The family will receive friends from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, at the Fox Funeral Home in Cole Camp. Arrangements are under the direction of the Fox Funeral Home.
Published in SedaliaDemocrat.com on Jan. 1, 2020
