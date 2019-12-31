LAURIE - Sharon Kay Lutjen, 72, of Gravois Mills, died Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, at the Laurie Care Center in Laurie. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, at Kent Memorial Lutheran Church in Sunrise Beach with Rev. Carl R. Gauck officiating. Burial will be in Memorial Cemetery in Cole Camp. The family will receive friends from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, at the Fox Funeral Home in Cole Camp. Arrangements are under the direction of the Fox Funeral Home.
Published in SedaliaDemocrat.com on Jan. 1, 2020