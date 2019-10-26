Sharon (Sherri) P. Osborn passed away September 6, 2019, at her home, after being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer.

Born October 17, 1946, in Sedalia MO, Sherri was the daughter of James L. Harrison. Her father preceded her in death along with her husband, Jack L. Osborn, and her youngest son, Sean.

Sherri was an artist who volunteered her time and talent to help further the arts in Sedalia. She also loved entertaining her friends, cooking, and traveling.

In addition to her mother, Sherri is survived by her son Chris Schott; her brother Terrence Harrison; her sister Nancy Tempel; 3 grandchildren; Julianna Bougeret, Amelia Schott, and Anthony Schott; her niece, Anne Tempel; her nephew, Eric Tempel.

Mass of Christian Burial was held on September 12 at Sacred Heart Church in Sedalia. Interment was in Crown Hill Cemetery.

Memorial contributions are suggested to Sacred Heart School Foundation or to Daum Museum of Contemporary Art.