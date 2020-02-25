SedaliaDemocrat.com

Sharon Rose (Summersett) Brinton

Service Information
COLUMBIA - Sharon Rose (Summersett) Brinton, 69, of Sedalia, died Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020, at University of Missouri Hospital in Columbia. Funeral services will be at noon Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints chapel in Sedalia. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, at Heckart Funeral Home in Sedalia. Burial will be in South Morgan Cemetery, Morgan, Utah. Arrangements are under the direction of Heckart Funeral Home.
Published in SedaliaDemocrat.com on Feb. 26, 2020
