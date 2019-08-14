Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sharron Ann Kiely. View Sign Service Information Rea Funeral Chapel 1001 S. Limit Ave Sedalia , MO 65301 (660)-826-4732 Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Rea Funeral Chapel 1001 S. Limit Ave Sedalia , MO 65301 View Map Funeral service 10:00 AM Rea Funeral Chapel 1001 S. Limit Ave Sedalia , MO 65301 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

WELLSVILLE, Kan. - Sharron Ann Kiely, 53, of Wellsville, KS, formerly of Sedalia, MO, passed away on Sunday, August 11, 2019 at her home in Wellsville.

She was born on April 19, 1966, in Plattsburgh, NY, the daughter of James and Hazel Snavely, who reside in Sedalia.

On May 26, 1984 in Smithton, MO, Sharron was united in marriage to James Richard Kiely, who resides in the home.

Sharron was a 1984 graduate of Smith-Cotton High School. She worked as a Director of Finance for Boilermakers Local 83 with over 20 years working for the Boilermakers' organizations. Sharron loved everyone and was loved by all that crossed her path. Sharron enjoyed spending time with her kids and grandkids, dinners with friends, reading, shopping and watching the sunrise and sunset. She was kind-hearted, selfless, and loving, and she would always go out of her way to put others first.

In addition to her husband and parents, she is survived by two children, Clinton Kiely of Omaha, NE and Christa Onderstal and her husband Andrew of Overland Park, KS; two grandchildren Gemma and Jensen; three sisters, Sonya Foster and her husband Alan of Muskogee, OK, Susan Snavely of Sedalia, MO and Sandra Dunning and her husband Erik of St. Joseph, MO; and many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins.

A funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, August 17, 2019, at Rea Funeral Chapel with Pastor Stan Saunders of Cornerstone Church in Chillicothe officiating.

The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. Friday, August 16, 2019, at Rea Funeral Chapel, Sedalia.

Burial will be at Highland Sacred Gardens, Sedalia, MO.

Pallbearers will be Ryan Hieronymus, Riley Foster, Jamie Kiely, Mitchell Demand, Micheal Demand, G.L. Rapp.

