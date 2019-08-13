SEDALIA - Sheila Lee Triplett, 80, of Sedalia, passed away Saturday evening, August 10, 2019, at Sylvia G. Thompson Residence Center.
She was born August 5, 1939, in Marshall, daughter of Leo Albert Joseph and Pearlie Viola (Ward) Nold.
In January 1959, she married Homer Triplett Jr. with whom she had two children.
Sheila was a 1957 graduate of Smith-Cotton High School and then attended business college. She was primarily a stay-at-home mom but worked as a secretary at times for Beatrice Foods, Gardner-Denver and Rick Yount Insurance. When the kids were young, the family enjoyed spending time at Pomme de Terre Lake camping and boating. Her life was spent supporting the activities of her children, specifically Sheri with her baton twirling and Steve with his soccer. She never missed one of her children's activities. She was a loving, giving mother.
Her hobbies included sewing, word games and puzzles. She was a member of Parkview Christian Church.
Surviving are a son, Steve Triplett (Tammie Heimsoth), of Sedalia; a son-in-law, Kevin Blayney, of Lee's Summit; and three grandchildren, Tanner Blayney (Emily), of Lee's Summit, Peyton Triplett, of Sedalia, and Harper Triplett, of Sedalia.
She was preceded in death by a daughter, Sheri Blayney; and a grandson, Branden Blayney.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, August 14, 2019, at Heckart Funeral Home.
Burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until service time Wednesday at the funeral home.
Memorials are suggested to Child Safe.
Published in SedaliaDemocrat.com on Aug. 14, 2019