Sheryl Ann Kowalski
CLINTON - Sheryl Ann Kowalski, 59, of Sedalia, MO, passed away Wednesday, October 28, 2020, at the Davita Dialysis Center in Clinton, MO.
She was born on March 9, 1961, in East St. Louis, IL, the daughter of Joseph F. Kowalski and Dorothy P. (Stephens) Kowalski, who reside in Sedalia.
Sheryl was a 1979 graduate of Smith-Cotton High School. She was a proud member of Emmett Avenue Baptist Church and accepted Jesus as her Lord and Savior at nine years old. Sheryl was very active in church going to youth group activities and Sunday School. She was always known for prayers for her family, church, and many friends. Sheryl enjoyed watching old western movies with her Dad and especially loved planning and attending family dinners and gatherings.
In addition to her parents, she is survived by a brother, Chris Kowalski of Sedalia; a sister, Renee Shepard (Robin) of Sedalia; a nephew, Matt Kowalski (Kennedy) of Sedalia; a niece, Nicci Lange (Matt) of Mesa, AZ; two great-nieces, Peyton and Oakley Kowalski; and two great-nephews, Jacob and Hunter Lange.
She was preceded in death by her maternal grandmother, Grace Stephens, and paternal grandmother, Mary Putman.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, November 13, 2020, at Rea Funeral Chapel with Pastor Gary Palmer.
The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. Thursday, November 12, 2020, at the chapel.
Inurnment will be held at Crown Hill Cemetery at a later date.
Honorary bearers will be Matt Kowalski, Robin Shepard, Jimmy Brown, Talmage Brown, Pete Taber, Mary Ann Davis, and Vonna Hogan.
Memorial contributions may be made to Emmett Avenue Baptist Church in care of Rea Funeral Chapel.

Published in SedaliaDemocrat.com from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Rea Funeral Chapel
1001 S. Limit Ave
Sedalia, MO 65301
(660) 826-4732
