CLINTON - Sheryl Ann Kowalski, 59, of Sedalia, died Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020, at the Davita Dialysis Center in Clinton.

A Celebration of Life service will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, at Rea Funeral Chapel in Sedalia with Pastor Gary Palmer. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, at the chapel. Inurnment will be held at Crown Hill Cemetery at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Rea Funeral Chapel.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store