Sheryl Ann Kowalski
CLINTON - Sheryl Ann Kowalski, 59, of Sedalia, died Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020, at the Davita Dialysis Center in Clinton.
A Celebration of Life service will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, at Rea Funeral Chapel in Sedalia with Pastor Gary Palmer. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, at the chapel. Inurnment will be held at Crown Hill Cemetery at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Rea Funeral Chapel.

Published in SedaliaDemocrat.com from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
12
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Rea Funeral Chapel
NOV
13
Celebration of Life
10:00 AM
Rea Funeral Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Rea Funeral Chapel
1001 S. Limit Ave
Sedalia, MO 65301
(660) 826-4732
