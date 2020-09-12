1/
Shirley Ann Lefevers
1952 - 2020
SEDALIA - Shirley Ann Lefevers, 67, of Sedalia, MO, passed away Thursday, September 10, 2020, at her home.
She was born on December 9, 1952, in Sedalia the daughter of Evert and Alma (Ford) Lefevers, who preceded her in death.
Shirley was a member of Bethany Baptist Church. She worked for Pittsburgh Corning for many years retiring in 1995. Shirley enjoyed playing cards, especially Pitch.
Survivors include three brothers, Gene Lefevers (Donna), Larry Lefevers (Brenda), Carl Lefevers; and two sisters, Margaret Lefevers and Sue Holloman (Robert) all of Sedalia.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Robert Lefevers; a sister-in-law Janice Lefevers; and a niece Lori VanBooven and her husband Joe.
Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, September 15, 2020, at Rea Funeral Chapel, Sedalia, MO, with Rev. Craig Bowen officiating.
The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. Monday, September 14, 2020, at the chapel.
Burial will be at Miller's Chapel Cemetery, Nelson, MO.
Pallbearers will be Doug Holloman, Tony Lefevers, Mike Lefevers, Steven Lefevers, Brian Klinkner, and Forest Bryden.
Honorary bearers will be Adam Lefevers, Frank Lefevers Jr., and Darrin Lefevers.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Bethany Baptist Church in care of Rea Funeral Chapel.

Published in SedaliaDemocrat.com from Sep. 12 to Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
14
Visitation
06:00 - 07:30 PM
Rea Funeral Chapel
SEP
15
Funeral service
10:00 AM
