SEDALIA - Shirley Ann Poynter, 83, of Sedalia, passed away early Sunday morning, Feb. 16, 2020, at her home surrounded by her family.

She was born April 14, 1936, in Sedalia, a daughter of Lyman T. and Sarah M. (Cochran) Boyer. She was a lifelong Sedalia resident and attended Sedalia schools.

Shirley was first married to Melford Fisher. She was later married to Lawrence Busick and together they had three children.

On June 28, 1978, in Sedalia, she was married to Clay Poynter Sr. Clay preceded her in death on July 9, 2014.

Shirley worked at Rival Manufacturing, Swift & Co., Tyson Foods and Rest Haven Nursing Home. She loved being outside, gardening, fishing, and spending time with family and friends, whom she loved dearly. She was also an animal lover and left behind her faithful companions B.B. and Chewie. Most of all, Shirley loved her Lord and was ready to meet him.

She was also preceded in death by a son, Michael Busick, on March 28, 2009; and three brothers, Jackie Dean, Michael Lee and Jerry Joseph Boyer.

Shirley is survived by two daughters, Connie Boyer and Nancy Wren (Wesley); two sons, David Busick and Clay Poynter (Heather); two brothers, Freddy Boyer (Alice), and Junior Wilson (Amber); two sisters, Donna Bobbit and Debra Wilson; seven granddaughters, Cindy Muschany (Jason), Jill Sanders, Gena Hogan (Brian), April Heiman (Nick), Stacie Lee (Bryan), Brittney Richards (Bobby Joe) and Bailey Poynter; a grandson, Brandon Poynter; eleven great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, at Heckart Funeral Home with Chaplain Bill Douglas officiating.

Casket bearers will be nephews John Bryant, Chuck Wilson, Danny Wilson, Dalton Boyer; great-grandson Jacob Muschany; and grandson-in-law Jason Muschany.

Honorary bearers will be Billy Wilson and Clay Poynter III and Wesley Wren.

Burial will be in Crown Hill Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until service time Thursday at Heckart Funeral Home.

Memorials are suggested to Crossroads Hospice or the Sedalia Animal Shelter.

