SEDALIA - Shirley D Lutjen, 77, of Sedalia, passed away Monday, June 17, 2019, at Sylvia G. Thompson Residence Center in Sedalia. She was born on March 14, 1942, in Lincoln, MO, the daughter of Alph and Grace Thomas, who preceded her in death.

On August 1, 1958, in Sedalia, she was united in marriage to Earl S. Lutjen Sr., who preceded her in death.

Shirley enjoyed gardening and spending time with her grandchildren. She was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Sedalia.

Survivors include two daughters, Tina Roquet (Brett) of Sedalia and Cam Abbey (Sam) of Sedalia; a sister, Judy Keele of Sedalia; thirteen grandchildren; and many great-grandchildren.

Besides her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by two sons, Joseph Leonard Lutjen and Sam Lutjen; a daughter, Dianna Beck; five sisters, Lee Wanda Jackson, Wilma Rice, Hazel Smith, Nora Shillings, and Brooksie Swearingen; brother Ronnie Thomas; and a great-grandson, Andrew Roquet.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, June 21, 2019, at Rea Funeral Chapel with Rev. Dan Hankins officiating.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the chapel.

Burial will be at Memorial Park Cemetery, Sedalia, MO.

Pallbearers will be Brett Roquet, Jon Roquet, Paul Mothersbaugh, James Dodson, Phil Swearingen, and Tom Swearingen.

Honorary bearer will be Stephen Beck.

