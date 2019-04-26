Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Shirley J. Berry. View Sign Service Information Heckart Funeral Home 903 S. Ohio Ave Sedalia , MO 65301 (660)-826-1750 Send Flowers Obituary

On April 25, 2019, the Lord called home Shirley J. Berry and answered her prayers to be reunited with her life's partner and love, Ronald (Ronnie) L. Berry, who had predeceased her in January, 2012. Shirley was 83 at the time of her death, having been born on May 8, 1935, to Harold and Ila (Hudson) Eichholz. Her youth was spent in the Ringen/Lake Creek community, southeast of Smithton. As a young girl, she and her sister walked to the Ringen School, which she attended until eighth grade. She went on to graduate from Smithton High School, where she met the love of her life, Ronnie Berry. Shirley and Ronnie married in 1952. During their nearly 60-year marriage, they established their family farm at Green Ridge, worked hard together, but had fun together. They were busy with their children and later, their grandchildren and great-grandchildren, made many good friends at Green Ridge, and were active in the community and church.

After their children left home, they traveled extensively, often on the spur of the moment. Shirley was a talented seamstress, making clothing not only for her family, but also sewing professionally. She always had an embroidery or cross stitch project (or two or three) in progress. She was an enthusiastic supporter of the Green Ridge High School volleyball team, often attending games even after her own family members were no longer on the team. She enjoyed playing softball, playing on a community team as the catcher until her mid-40's. She aspired to be a rural mail carrier for the USPS, a position she enjoyed for over 20 years. After her retirement from the USPS, she took up golf, playing her last round in January, 2018, enjoyed yoga, her flowerbeds, and always being on the go. She loved her German Shepard dogs.

Shirley is survived by her five children: Catherine (John) MacPherson of Saratoga, Wyoming; Karen Berry of Yuma, Arizona; Steven (Barbara) Berry of Green Ridge, Missouri; Kim (Doug) Brown of Hartselle, Alabama; Jan (Steve) Ritzo of Sedalia, Missouri.

Shirley was an avid reader and instilled the love of reading in all of her children. She also gave each of them the gift of a lively and vivid imagination as well as a quirky sense of humor. She and Ronnie also gave them the best gift of all, two parents that loved each other and them.

Shirley is also survived by nine grandchildren: Brad (Kristen) Dirck, Justin (Betsy) Berry, Kristen (Darren) Plummer, Michael (Cristen) Berry, Erin (Ira) Davis, Ashley (Cody) Pearson, Ryan Brown, Megan (Mike) Elwood and Chelsey (Keith) Cook, as well as twenty-five great-grandchildren; her sister, Lois (Eichholz) Hoehns, formerly of Smithton, now Sedalia; and sister-in-law, Barbara (Matt) Green of Sedalia, and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, her parents, and many close and special friends with whom she and Ronnie had enjoyed many fun times over the years.

Funeral services are under the direction of Heckart Funeral Home, Sedalia, Missouri. Viewing and visitation will be from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Tuesday, April 30 at the funeral home; services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 1, at the funeral home, with interment to follow at the Green Ridge Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations in Shirley's memory to Show-Me Christian Youth Home or Heartland Hospice.



