SEDALIA - Shirley JoAnn McHenry, 84, of Sedalia, Mo, passed away on Jan. 9, 2020, at Sylvia Thompson Nursing Home surrounded by her loving family.
She was born on Feb. 21, 1935, in Elkins, Arkansas, the daughter of Doyle and Thelma Evans, who preceded her in death. She found a kindred soul, Robert R. McHenry, and on Sept. 5, 1953, they were married and remained so until the death of Robert on March 22, 1992.
She was a loving and caring wife, mom, grandma, sister, and friend; with a beautiful and shining Christian soul. She had the glorious ability to bring a smile to everyone she met. She is survived by her two sons, Scott McHenry and Glenn McHenry and six grandchildren, and her brother, Larry Evans; three sisters Mary Pollard, Norma Shepherd and Frances Evans.
Visitation will be held from 6 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, at New Hope Baptist Church in, Sedalia, Mo. Funeral Service will be held at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, at New Hope Baptist Church, Sedalia, Mo. Officiating will be Rev. Duane Duchesne. Inurnment will be at Springfield National Cemetery at a later date.
Memorials are suggested to the or Sylvia Thompson Nursing Home patients fund c/o the funeral home. Arrangements are under the direction of Bowlin-Cantriel Funeral Service, California, Mo.
Published in SedaliaDemocrat.com on Jan. 15, 2020