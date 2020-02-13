SEDALIA - Shirley Karen Bowers, 70, of Sedalia, passed peacefully Tuesday, February 11, 2020, surrounded by her family.
She was born July 29, 1949, in Syracuse, MO, a daughter of Albert and Anna Griffitt Edwards. On February 4, 1972, she was married to Steven Bowers, who preceded her in death.
Mrs. Bowers was raised and educated in Sedalia and was a 1967 graduate of Smith-Cotton High School. A friendly face to many in the community, Shirley happily worked at Pizza Hut for more than 35 years.
Surviving is her mother, Anna Edwards, of Sedalia; her son Jonathan Bowers, and his wife Emily, of Liberty; sisters Sharon Kessner, Stacey Burlingame, and Sandra Gentry; brothers Tim Edwards, Butch Edwards, and Rick Edwards. She was predeceased by her father, Albert Edwards, and brother, Bob Edwards.
The family will receive guests starting at 1 p.m. Friday at McLaughlin Funeral Chapel with service following at 2:30 p.m. Pallbearers will be Brecken Bowers, Jonathan Bowers, Tyler Burlingame, Chaz McAloose, Josh Woody and Gary Yancey. Burial will be in Crown Hill Cemetery.
Published in SedaliaDemocrat.com on Feb. 14, 2020