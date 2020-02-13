Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Shirley Karen Bowers. View Sign Service Information McLaughlin Funeral Chapel 519 S Ohio Ave Sedalia , MO 65301 (660)-826-8000 Send Flowers Obituary

SEDALIA - Shirley Karen Bowers, 70, of Sedalia, passed peacefully Tuesday, February 11, 2020, surrounded by her family.

She was born July 29, 1949, in Syracuse, MO, a daughter of Albert and Anna Griffitt Edwards. On February 4, 1972, she was married to Steven Bowers, who preceded her in death.

Mrs. Bowers was raised and educated in Sedalia and was a 1967 graduate of Smith-Cotton High School. A friendly face to many in the community, Shirley happily worked at Pizza Hut for more than 35 years.

Surviving is her mother, Anna Edwards, of Sedalia; her son Jonathan Bowers, and his wife Emily, of Liberty; sisters Sharon Kessner, Stacey Burlingame, and Sandra Gentry; brothers Tim Edwards, Butch Edwards, and Rick Edwards. She was predeceased by her father, Albert Edwards, and brother, Bob Edwards.

The family will receive guests starting at 1 p.m. Friday at McLaughlin Funeral Chapel with service following at 2:30 p.m. Pallbearers will be Brecken Bowers, Jonathan Bowers, Tyler Burlingame, Chaz McAloose, Josh Woody and Gary Yancey. Burial will be in Crown Hill Cemetery.

