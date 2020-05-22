Stafford C. Summers Sr., 91, passed away April 24, 2020.

Stafford was born March 16, 1929 in Sissonville, WV.

Survivors include sons, Stafford (Gail) Summers Jr., Gary Summers (missing), David Summers, Michael (Susan) Summers, Alan Summers, step-children Joseph Fields, Deborah (Jeff) Bjaastad, Jaleesa Fuentes, Kris (Denise) Fields, brother Cody Barnes; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by former wife Lorena "Micky" Summers (mother of his children) and wife Lois J. Summers, his parents and eight siblings.

He served his country in the U.S. Army receiving the WWII Victory Medal.

Private services.

