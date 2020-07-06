COLUMBIA - Stella Louise Pettis, 73, of Sedalia, MO passed away Friday, July 3, 2020, at Boone Hospital Center in Columbia, MO. She was born on April 28, 1947, in Otterville, MO the daughter of Lenora Williams Gee and step father James Gee, who preceded her in death.
Stella enjoyed spending time with her friends and family.
Survivors include one brother, Danny Watring of Anderson, IN; two sisters, Frances Allen (Jerry) of Alexandria, IN and Judy Lane (Doug) of Ft. Wayne, IN; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Besides her mother and step-father, she is preceded in death by one daughter, Tammie Pettis; one brother, Dale Williams; and two sisters, Sue Scott and Gale Williams.
Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at Rea Funeral Chapel, Sedalia, MO with Rev. Dan Hankins, officiating.
Visitation will be one hour prior to service time at the chapel.
Burial will be at Memorial Park Cemetery, Sedalia, MO.
Pallbearers will be Mark Scott, Michael Scott, Billy Scott, Ronnie Williams, and Terry Williams.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the charity of the donor's choice
in care of Rea Funeral Chapel.