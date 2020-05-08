NIXA - Stella (Sperber Welbern) Taylor, 90, resident of Nixa, MO, died April 23, 2020.

Born March 31, 1930, to parents Bill and Vera Sperber, she was a native of Sedalia, MO, and graduated from Smith-Cotton High School where she was crowned Homecoming Queen in 1948. She was the epitome of hard work, the funniest one in the room and lovingly known as Gigi. As the matriarch of the family, she ran a Shelter Insurance agency in Windsor, MO, for 20 years and was recognized with the Rookie of the Year Award.

She enjoyed traveling the world, making jewelry, crocheting, playing cards and being the life of the party. Her signature mac 'n cheese recipe was the most-devoured dish at every holiday, birthday and family gathering. Her most legendary sayings "worsh the dishes," "I still got it," "if the good Lord's willing and the creek don't rise," and "my daddy was a Republican and I married two Democrats. What does that make me? A gosh darn Independent!" will be passed on for generations and continue to bring many smiles and tears of joy to everyone that loved her.

She is survived by sister Margaret Kershaw, Reno, NV; children Debbie Moore (Chris), Nixa, MO; Larry Welbern, St. Petersburg, FL; Teresa Heany (Ronnie), Pagosa Springs, CO and Ellen Kunkel, Memphis, TN. Also, eight grandchildren Summer Skinner, Amber Williams, Vanessa Welbern, Jevon Heany, Eric Garner, Mackenzie Hurlbut, Alex Kunkel and Blake Kunkel; and eight great-grandchildren.

A celebration of life is planned for June 13, 2020, in Nixa. Those who are unable to attend are encouraged to enjoy a bowl of mac 'n cheese or plant daisies in remembrance.

