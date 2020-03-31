Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sterling Blackwell Braswell. View Sign Service Information Sweeney-Phillips & Holdren Funeral Home - Warrensburg 617 N. Maguire St. Warrensburg , MO 64093 (660)-747-9114 Send Flowers Obituary

KNOB NOSTER - Sterling Blackwell Braswell, age 67, of Knob Noster, passed away Sunday, March 29, 2020, at his home.

He was born Dec. 3, 1952, in Petersburg, Virginia, the son of Albert and Jeane (Pickering) Braswell.

On May 7, 1983, he and Gail Schenewark were united in marriage in Cole Camp, MO.

Sterling served in the United States Air Force from July 26, 1971, to September 30, 1995, and retired as a SMSgt from the 351st Operational Missile Maintenance Squadron. After military retirement, Sterling worked for the Tipton Correctional Facility as a Case Manager II. He enjoyed some of his retirement time volunteering at Skypilot Gunsmithing in Warrensburg, MO.?His hobbies included hunting, fishing, including deep sea fishing, darts, bowling, and softball.?Sterling was a former member of the First Baptist Church in Knob Noster, MO. Later, he was a member of the Whiteman AFB Spirit Chapel, where he served in several areas.?Sterling is survived by his wife, Gail; his children, Troy Braswell, Neal (Adriana) Braswell, and Jennifer (Brad) Dugan; his grandchildren, Kayla Dugan, Lauren Dugan, Jillian Dugan, Ani Dugan, and Aaron Joseph Braswell; his mother, Jeane Braswell; and his siblings, Fletcher Braswell, Lonnie Braswell, and Shirley Diane Holton.

He was preceded in death by his father, Albert Braswell and his nephew, Timothy Wayne Williams (son of Diane Holton).

