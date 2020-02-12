|
SEDALIA - Steven Duane Streb, 74, of Sedalia, died Sunday, February 9, 2020, at his home.
He was born May 4, 1945, in Kendallville, IN, a son of the late Charles and Virginia (Cunningham) Streb. On April 15, 1983, he was married to Maureen Schuber, who survives of the home.
Steve served his country honorably in the U.S. Army 1965-1967 during the Korean Conflict. He worked as an HVAC mechanic on Whiteman Air Force Base until his retirement in 2002.
He was a member of Sacred Heart Church and American Legion Post 642. Steve was very knowledgeable about guns and classic cars. He enjoyed spending time with his family, hunting, fishing and time at the Lake.
In addition to his wife, Maureen, he is survived by a son, Todd Streb, of Windsor; a brother, Pete Streb, and his wife, Sherry, of Olathe, KS; two sisters, Sherry Rigsby and Kelly Prouty, both of Kendallville, IN; three grandchildren, Kaytlyn Logston, and her husband, Robbie, of Sedalia, Maycie Streb, of Hollister, and Hayden Parker, of Sedalia; and his first wife, Carol Mason, of Sedalia.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Stacie Blanchard; and a brother, Rick Streb.
Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Thursday, February 13, 2020, at Heckart Funeral Home with the Rev. Mr. Arvol Bartok officiating. Pallbearers will be Robbie Logston, Shane Williams, Sam Schuber, Adam Lohoefener, Tyler Schuber and Cody Wissman. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery.
Visitation will take place 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, February 12, 2020, at Heckart Funeral Home.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Benton County Hospice or The Children's Therapy Center in care of Heckart Funeral Home.
Published in SedaliaDemocrat.com on Feb. 13, 2020
